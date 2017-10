First Iran-Azerbaijan railroad freight trains to be launched in November

2017-10-12 11:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The first freight trains will operate on the Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) railroad section in late November 2017, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said.

Gurbanov made the remarks at the Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku Oct. 12.