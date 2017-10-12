Some in PACE act almost as members of inquisition court - Novruz Mammadov

2017-10-12 11:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

It has been a while that as an institution - PACE - with its injustice and ruthlessness towards Azerbaijan, has caused bewilderment and regret, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, department head, tweeted Oct. 12.

“It seems that PACE is trying to demonstrate its service in accommodating the interests of certain individuals and circles and not the ones of Europe,” he said.

Some, sitting in PACE, act almost as members of the inquisition court, with the sole duty of delivering the punishment verdict, he noted.

“Don’t they, in PACE, realize where such policy is leading Europe to?! If PACE believes that its primary mission is to determine the punishment for its partners, while having no obligations of its own, then it begs a question - who needs such an institution and what for?," asks Mammadov.