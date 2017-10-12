Uzbek president: "New concrete projects" needed within CIS

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 12

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

It is important to develop and implement new, concrete projects as part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

President Mirziyoyev made the remarks at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of States of the CIS in Sochi, Russia Oct. 12, the Uzbek presidential press-service said.

The president added that there is a need to strengthen confidence and cooperation among the participating countries.

The trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and the CIS countries has increased by 20 percent since early 2017.

President Mirziyoyev stressed Uzbekistan's interest in developing cooperation with the CIS countries in trade, economy, transportation, tourism, science, education and security.

Moreover, Uzbekistan intends to further intensify its participation in this organization. Thus, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS will be held in Tashkent November 3.

The president stressed the importance of the transport and communication component of the partnership in the CIS, which includes the development of mutually integrated transport systems.