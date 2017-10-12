Crisis in Turkey-US relations harms both sides – deputy PM

2017-10-12 12:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The crisis in relations between Turkey and the US harms the national interests of both sides, Turkish media cited the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Oct. 12.

He added that the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General was carried out within the law.

“Relations between Turkey and the US are stable,” he said. “The current crisis will not affect these relations. Both sides are taking steps to resolve it.”

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu