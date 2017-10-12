OSCE monitoring held on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

2017-10-12 12:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia near Azerbaijan’s Qazakh district on Oct. 12 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 12.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, said the ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Simon Tiller and Ghenadie Petrica, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Mikhail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.