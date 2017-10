Azerbaijan eyes to increase tourist flow during autumn

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Azerbaijan intends to increase tourist flow to the country during autumn, the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 12.

He said that Baku is always popular among tourists, both in summer and winter seasons, but in autumn the tourist flow decreases.