Five students of Baku Higher Oil School go to study to Greece

2017-10-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Five fourth-year Process Automation Engineering undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) go to continue their education in Greece within Erasmus+ program. Selected for their excellent performance, awards in various student contests and other achievements, Amiraslan Bakhshili, Ramziya Garazade, Gulshan Hajibalayeva, Eltun Ibragimov and Medina Shukurlu will study during an autumn term of 2017/2018 academic year at Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) in Athens.

BHOS signed a cooperation agreement with Piraeus Technology University within the Erasmus+ program in 2016. It is aimed, among other objectives, at developing bilateral exchange programs and enhancing partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in the field of science and education.