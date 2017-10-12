ADIF pays about 747M manats in compensations to banks’ depositors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 747.937 million Azerbaijani manats to depositors of Parabank, Zaminbank, Dekabank, Kredobank, Caucasus Development Bank, Atrabank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank, Texnikabank, United Credit Bank and Bank Standard, ADIF said in a message Oct. 12.

Below is the list of closed banks and the volume of compensations paid as of Oct. 12:

Banks Total deposits (million manats) Insured deposits (million manats) Compensated deposits (million manats) Paid compensations (million manats) Share of paid compensations in total insured deposits (%) Unpaid compensations (million manats) Parabank 87.601 50.714 43.885 43.222 98.5 0.662 Zaminbank 77.116 75.574 72.675 72.196 99.3 0.479 Kredobank 30.191 29.159 27.91 27.914 99.9 0.122 Dekabank 5.36 3.684 3.127 3.088 98.7 0.039 Atrabank 31.024 26.995 14.614 14.35 98.2 0.263 Caucasus Development Bank 11.996 6.617 2.09 2.004 95.8 0.086 Bank Standard 596.499 554.593 441.154 437.745 99.2 3.413 United Credit Bank 3.55 3.23 2.099 1.837 87.5 0.263 Bank of Azerbaijan 124.732 122.366 24.937 24.191 97 0.746 Ganjabank 3.177 1.553 1.039 0.976 93.9 0.063 Texnikabank 163.154 161.796 122.642 120.458 98.2 2.183

The licenses of all 11 banks were cancelled as their aggregate capitals didn’t meet the minimum requirement of 50 million manats. In general, they haven’t fulfilled the regulator’s instructions.

(1.7003 AZN = 1 USD on Oct. 12)