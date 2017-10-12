ADIF pays about 747M manats in compensations to banks’ depositors

2017-10-12 13:55 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid compensations worth over 747.937 million Azerbaijani manats to depositors of Parabank, Zaminbank, Dekabank, Kredobank, Caucasus Development Bank, Atrabank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank, Texnikabank, United Credit Bank and Bank Standard, ADIF said in a message Oct. 12.
Below is the list of closed banks and the volume of compensations paid as of Oct. 12:
|
Banks
|
Total deposits (million manats)
|
Insured deposits (million manats)
|
Compensated deposits (million manats)
|
Paid compensations (million manats)
|
Share of paid compensations in total insured deposits (%)
|
Unpaid compensations (million manats)
|
Parabank
|
87.601
|
50.714
|
43.885
|
43.222
|
98.5
|
0.662
|
Zaminbank
|
77.116
|
75.574
|
72.675
|
72.196
|
99.3
|
0.479
|
Kredobank
|
30.191
|
29.159
|
27.91
|
27.914
|
99.9
|
0.122
|
Dekabank
|
5.36
|
3.684
|
3.127
|
3.088
|
98.7
|
0.039
|
Atrabank
|
31.024
|
26.995
|
14.614
|
14.35
|
98.2
|
0.263
|
Caucasus Development Bank
|
11.996
|
6.617
|
2.09
|
2.004
|
95.8
|
0.086
|
Bank Standard
|
596.499
|
554.593
|
441.154
|
437.745
|
99.2
|
3.413
|
United Credit Bank
|
3.55
|
3.23
|
2.099
|
1.837
|
87.5
|
0.263
|
Bank of Azerbaijan
|
124.732
|
122.366
|
24.937
|
24.191
|
97
|
0.746
|
Ganjabank
|
3.177
|
1.553
|
1.039
|
0.976
|
93.9
|
0.063
|
Texnikabank
|
163.154
|
161.796
|
122.642
|
120.458
|
98.2
|
2.183
The licenses of all 11 banks were cancelled as their aggregate capitals didn’t meet the minimum requirement of 50 million manats. In general, they haven’t fulfilled the regulator’s instructions.
(1.7003 AZN = 1 USD on Oct. 12)