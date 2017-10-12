Winner of 1st Football Tournament organized by Azercell revealed (PHOTO)

2017-10-12 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Azercell Telecom has always attached great importance to the promotion of sports, as well as healthy lifestyle and developed this sphere through projects among its customers and staff, as well as its corporate social responsibility activities.

The company initiated next interesting project aimed to improve friendship and cooperation among corporate clients and encourage them towards sports.

Thus, the 1st Football Tournament organized by the company among corporate clients finished successfully. The fans observed an interesting and tense struggle in the matches for the third place and in the final round. The winner of Gilan and Kapital Bank tems tournament for the third place was Kapital Bank. In the final round so expected by everyone, STP (Sumgayit Technologies Park) and Azeri M-I teams had a tense match which ended with the victory of STP, scoring 6:2. The winners were awarded the Cup and medals by Azercell CEO Vahid Mursaliyev and received various presents.

12 teams competed in the football tournament which started on September, 8. The teams of well-known companies, including Kapital Bank, North West Construction, Khazar Media, Unibank, Sumgayıt Technologies Park, Gilan Holding, TOPAZ, Azərtexnolayn, Azeri M-İ, AA Services, Coca-Cola took part in the tournament.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az