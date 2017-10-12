Turkey has right to ensure its own security, says deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has the right to conduct a military operation in the Syrian city of Idlib to ensure its own safety, Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Oct. 12.

The expected military operation in Idlib does not contradict international law, he said.

“Concentration of terrorists in the city of Afrin, as well as in other Syrian cities, is a serious threat to Turkey,” Bozdag noted.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the armed forces of Turkey and Russia will provide security in Idlib. In the city’s central districts security will be provided by the Turkish Armed Forces, while Russia’s Armed Forces will ensure safety on the outskirts.

It was earlier reported that Turkey completed preparations for new military operations in Syria and military operations in Idlib may start in the coming days. The military operations are expected to be held jointly with troops of the Free Syrian Army.