Bulgarian president due in Baku to mull energy co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 13-14, reads a message on the president’s website.

Radev will hold a series of meetings in Baku and discuss cooperation in politics, trade, economy, energy, transport, education, science and culture, as well as topical international problems and issues of global security and migration.

Bulgarian media reports that the main purpose of the visit may be mulling Azerbaijani gas supply to Bulgaria. Azerbaijani gas can be delivered to Bulgaria using the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

IGB will allow Bulgaria receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will deliver the Shah Deniz gas to the European markets.



Initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.