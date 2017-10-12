Azerbaijan talks innovations at 2nd Baku Shopping Festival (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Holding of the 2nd Baku Shopping Festival will be marked by a number of innovations, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 12.

“Special tour packages for travel agencies will be presented for the first time during the 2nd Baku Shopping Festival,” the minister said. “The tour packages will include air ticket, transfer, insurance, hotel accommodation, as well as shopping tours.”

He noted that this time there won’t be specially invited stars at the festival.

“A jazz festival will be held at the same time with the shopping festival,” Garayev said. “So we don’t see the need to invite foreign celebrities. In order to stimulate tourists, an instant lottery will also be held, and the Fan Zone of the festival will operate at the Fountain Square. This time, we also decided not to hold concert programs in shopping centers. The concert programs will be held in special concert halls.”

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival, which aims to turn Baku into a regional trading center, will be held October 15-November 15.

During the festival, customers in more than 400 stores of Baku will be able to purchase clothes, electronics, household appliances, furniture, perfumes and cosmetics, as well as other products from leading global brands within special campaigns and with discounts.

In addition, the Tax Free system will be applied to the goods purchased. In addition, during the festival, it is planned to organize interactive games, fashion shows and other entertaining activities.

Azerbaijani and foreign guests, who made purchases worth more than 100 manats in stores labeled with the “Baku Shopping Festival - Tax Free” stickers, get an opportunity to return a certain part of the value-added tax (VAT) from the amount spent. VAT refund is only possible in the stores labeled with these stickers. The certain part of the VAT amount can be refunded in cash or by transfer to a customer’s card/bank account.

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

For the first time, the Baku Shopping Festival was held April 10-May 10, 2017.

(1.7003 AZN = $1 on Oct. 12)