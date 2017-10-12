Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan became one of global centers for discussing humanitarian issues (UPDATE)

2017-10-12 15:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:57)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan traditionally attaches great importance to participating in the work of the CIS and the country is an active member of the organization, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the limited format session of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi.

“The CIS has a great future. This platform provides us with an opportunity for regular exchange of views. I would like to touch upon the issue, mainly of humanitarian character,” noted the president.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role in international humanitarian cooperation. Important international events are regularly held in our country. Among them I would like to particularly note the traditional Baku International Humanitarian Forum, which is held under the patronage of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and which has become a traditional, very important event, I can say, unique in its kind, which mainly focuses on issues related to humanitarian cooperation, issues related to inter-confessional dialogue, the dialogue of civilizations,” he said.

The president went on to add that The International Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is also held regularly in Azerbaijan.

"The agenda of this forum is about the same as the Baku Humanitarian Forum. Thus, Azerbaijan annually becomes a platform for discussions on these topics," said Ilham Aliyev.

"I think that joining efforts to focus attention on issues related to multiculturalism, inter-confessional dialogue, is of particular relevance,” noted the president.

“Last year the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations was held in Baku. Therefore, our country has already proved itself as one of the global centers for discussing issues of a humanitarian nature.”

The head of state emphasized that sports events conducted and held by Azerbaijan are also among the same issues.

“Especially, the First European Games in 2015 and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games this year. The total number of participants was more than 100 countries. These games have become a good format for intercultural and interconfessional dialogue. Both the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games were held in one city in two years, which once again emphasizes our will and Azerbaijan’s contribution to the dialogue between cultures and religions,” added the Azerbaijani president.

“The issues related to tourism are important especially for those countries, the foreign revenues of which have decreased, to some extent. These are the countries that have oil and gas resources,” noted Ilham Aliyev.

The issues related to development of tourism, some joint tourism routes are also very important topics for the CIS platform, added the president.

The head of state also touched upon the issues related to the strengthening of security.

“We are glad that Azerbaijan, in this regard, also provides an opportunity to reduce risks. I would especially like to note that the first meeting of the chiefs of general staffs of the armies of Russia and the United States was held in Baku, and we are glad that our country was chosen for holding this meeting,” said President Aliyev.

“We provided a platform. But the very fact of holding such a meeting in Azerbaijan, of course, makes us satisfied and also speaks about the role that Azerbaijan plays in reducing risks,” noted the president.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of chief of the Russian General Staff and chairman of the NATO Military Committee was held in Baku, said Ilham Aliyev adding that Azerbaijan is also ready to contribute to strengthening security and reducing risks in the future.