Azerbaijan eyes to increase tourist flow during autumn (UPDATE)

2017-10-12 15:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to increase tourist flow to the country during autumn, the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 12.

He said that Baku is always popular among tourists, both in summer and winter seasons, but in autumn the tourist flow decreases.

“The main objective of holding the 2nd Baku Shopping Festival is to increase the tourist flow to Azerbaijan in autumn,” the minister said. “As is known, the tourist flow to Azerbaijan in summer increased by 25 percent compared to the same period last year. Growth in the tourist flow was also observed in September, but it was insignificant - only 7 percent. So we want to increase the tourist flow in October and November.”

Over 2.07 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in January-September 2017, according to the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.