Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Three or four platforms will be built at the Azerbaijan’s Bulla Deniz offshore gas condensate field according to the business plan, Yashar Latifov, SOCAR vice-president for field development, told reporters in Baku Oct. 12.

According to him, it is planned to drill 20-25 wells at this field.

