Azerbaijan Railways: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway constructed (UPDATE)

2017-10-12 15:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway has been constructed, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said.

Gurbanov made the remarks at the Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku Oct. 12.

He added that the commissioning ceremony of the BTK railway will be held at the end of the month.

"BTK railway will create conditions for reducing tariffs and transportation time,” he said. “All the necessary tests have been carried out.”

The BTK railway has been constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.