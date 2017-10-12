Azerbaijani presidential administration: Armenia promotes Nazi ideology (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku hosted an international conference titled “Consolidation and unity of people as main factor in victory over fascism and preservation of peace” on Oct. 12.

The conference was held with joint organizational support of Azerbaijani office of international union “Heirs of Victory”, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Organization of Veterans of Azerbaijan in preparation for the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism in World War II.

It was attended by representatives of 19 countries, officials, MPs and others.

“More than 70 years have passed since the end of World War II. But, unfortunately, today we witness how modern falsifiers consciously and intentionally try to distort the history of that terrible war, smear the feats of our grandfathers and fathers, and rehabilitate traitors and accomplices of the enemy,” Arastun Mehdiyev, deputy head of public and political affairs department at Azerbaijan’s presidential administration, said addressing the conference.

He noted that two years ago, at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution was adopted at Russia's initiative for combating glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, which was supported by 126 states.

“It is puzzling that among those countries was Armenia, on the territory of which the Nazi ideology is spread at the state level. The process of glorification of war criminals is going on in Armenia. There is a monument to accomplice of the Nazi regime Garegin Nzhdeh there, who killed thousands of innocent people. By the way, the opening ceremony was attended by the country’s president.”

These actions were condemned by many countries and veterans, according to Mehdiyev.

“Today Armenia is also promoting the Nazi ideology. For over 25 years, Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan are under Armenian occupation. As a result of ethnic cleansing, in Armenia as well as in the occupied territories, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs,” Mehdiyev said.

He added that the idea of national superiority and occupational policy of Armenia not only threaten security of the region, but also complicate the fight against extremism and nationalism in the world.

“Only by uniting and strengthening outreach and advocacy work, it is possible to expose carriers of fascist ideology and achieve positive change. In this matter, we must have a clear and decisive position,” he noted.

Mehdiyev reminded that the Azerbaijani people made a huge contribution to the victory over fascism.

“During the war, Baku fully provided the front with fuel. Up to 600,000 of our citizens actively participated in the fight against fascism, and nearly half of them have died," said Mehdiyev, adding that at the time, the population of Azerbaijan was 3.4 million people, and virtually every 5th citizen was fighting against fascism.

Mehdiyev also noted that Azerbaijan pays great attention and cares for participants of World War II and their families, which is one of the priority areas.

"The state provides them with various benefits. Also, financial assistance is rendered to them from the head of state," he said.