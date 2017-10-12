PACE exalts double standards by adopting biased resolutions on Azerbaijan, Baku says

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Adoption of two resolutions on Azerbaijan Oct. 11 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is another campaign to denigrate the country, Aydin Safikhanli, head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Ph.D., told Trend Oct. 12.

On Oct. 11, the PACE adopted Resolution No.14397 on the report “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” and Resolution No.14403 on the report on “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan”.

The adoption of the resolutions also demonstrated degradation of law and exaltation of double standards in the PACE, Safikhanli said.

He noted that the success achieved by Azerbaijan today, the country’s role in shaping the policy carried out both at the regional and global levels concerns some political forces, and campaigns are being conducted against the country to discredit it.

Safikhanli said that by adopting these documents prepared for subjective reasons and on political order of certain anti-Azerbaijani forces, the PACE as a structure undermined its authority.

He noted that these resolutions, which are not based on objective analysis, and which were adopted with reference to biased allegations and unconfirmed sources, openly showed that they are aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan.

“Over the past period, Azerbaijan has completely fulfilled all commitments before the international and regional organizations the country is a member of,” Safikhanli said. “Being a participant of many international agreements, Azerbaijan has completely improved its national legislation.”

“The country continues taking certain steps in this field, being attentive to proposals and recommendations submitted by international and regional organizations and UN structures,” he noted. “Azerbaijan is an independent, strong state, which has its own priorities, both in domestic and foreign policy, and therefore, it is impossible to exert pressure on Azerbaijan with such documents.”