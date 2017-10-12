New appointment at VTB Bank Azerbaijan

Roman Rudakov, director of financial department at VTB Bank Azerbaijan, has been appointed as new member of the bank’s management board, the bank said in a message Oct. 12.

Rudakov has been heading the financial department at VTB Bank Azerbaijan since 2017.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan is a subsidiary of Russia’s VTB Bank PJSC. Shareholders of VTB Bank Azerbaijan are VTB Bank PJSC and Ata Holding OJSC. VTB Bank Azerbaijan renders services to corporate business customers, small businesses and private clients.