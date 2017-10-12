US doesn’t sell Turkey weapons, but arms PKK in Syria for free - Erdogan

2017-10-12 16:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US claims to be Turkey’s ally, but Washington does not even sell weapons to Turkey, while arming the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for free, Turkish media quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 12.

Erdogan noted that his country knows perfectly well that the weapons the US gives to PKK’s Syrian wing will be further used against Turkey.

Commenting on the current crisis in US-Turkey relations, he said the reason of the crisis is US Ambassador John Bass.

“The United States should not sacrifice relations with Turkey because of one ambassador,” he noted.

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Erdogan earlier said that Ankara no longer considers envoy John Bass as US representative in Turkey.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu