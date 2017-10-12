Azerbaijan may provide tourists with special discount cards

2017-10-12 16:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Special discount cards may given to tourists during the third Baku Shopping Festival, planned to be held in 2018, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told a press conference in Baku Oct. 12.

“Using these cards, tourists coming to Azerbaijan will be able to get special discounts in shopping malls. We are currently working on this concept. A careful research is necessary to analyze the possible turnover on such cards,” he said.

Another innovation relating to the third shopping festival is that, for the first time, an Azerbaijani bank will be a festival sponsor, according to Garayev.

“We have already reached agreements on this issue with Azer Turk Bank. It will sponsor the third shopping festival,” the minister added.