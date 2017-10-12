Work underway on creating "Baku" brand

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Baku brand may be ready in the coming months, Kenan Guluzade, spokesman of the National Bureau of Tourism Promotion, told Trend Oct. 12.

According to him, active work is underway to create a brand, and in this regard, negotiations are being conducted with two international companies, which specialize in making brands of the most popular cities and capitals of the world.

Guluzade noted that these companies offer their projects and it is necessary to make a choice between them.

“This is a conceptual approach, in other words, how we present Baku to foreigners, to which tourism market and from which side we want to show Baku,” he added.