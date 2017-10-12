Azerbaijan’s membership in European co-operation for Accreditation to be mulled in Berlin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The associate membership of the State Accreditation Service of Azerbaijan will be considered at a meeting of the General Assembly of the European co-operation for Accreditation (EA), to be held in Berlin, said Ramiz Hasanov, chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent.

Hasanov made the remarks at a meeting with Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, who is the head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said the State Committee in a message Oct. 12.

Hasanov expressed confidence that as a result of the twinning project “Strengthening the National Accreditation System of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, which is currently being implemented, Azerbaijan and the EA will sign agreements on mutual recognition.

Noting the importance of mutual interest in connection with the development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Jankauskas praised the ongoing system reforms in the country aimed at increasing the export potential of the non-oil sector.

According to him, bringing the quality infrastructure in line with modern experience serves precisely this policy.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the EU will continue to be directly involved in this process and provide the necessary support.