Parviz Shahbazov appointed Azerbaijan’s new energy minister (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Oct. 12 appointing Parviz Shahbazov as the new energy minister of Azerbaijan.

Prior to this appointment, Shahbazov served as Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Germany until September 2016.