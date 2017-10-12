“Crisis in US-Turkey relations can be resolved very soon”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Сrisis in relations between the US and Turkey can be resolved very soon, since this crisis isn't of global character, the Turkish media quoted Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish presidential press-service, as saying Oct. 12.

According to him, Turkey and the US are partners and cooperate in many spheres.

The two countries are members of the international coalition against the “Islamic State” terrorist group, said Kalin.

He noted that Turkey expects more support from the US as from its closest ally.

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that Ankara no longer considers envoy John Bass as US representative in Turkey.

