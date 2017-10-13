JICA eyes to improve water supply system in 5 Azerbaijani cities until 2021 (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expects to implement the Provincial Cities Water Supply and Sewerage Project in Azerbaijan by late 2020, JICA has told Trend.

The contract for the project implementation was signed in May 2009. The project cost is $291 million.

The project’s goal is to improve sanitation and the sustainable living environment in Azerbaijani cities, further contributing to the geographically balanced social and economic development in the entire country of Azerbaijan, according to JICA.

The Agency noted that the cities to receive the improvements are Gobustan, Khachmaz, Khizi, Naftalan and Gusar.

JICA launched its activity in Azerbaijan in 1993.