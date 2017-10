Uzbekistan’s new envoy leaves for US

2017-10-13 09:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 13

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the US Javlon Vahabov left for New York.

Vahabov has earlier served as first deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.