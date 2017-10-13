UN special rapporteur ready for further co-op with Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 13

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief of the UN Human Rights Council.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the holding of joint events in the sphere of religion and interethnic relations.

Uzbek president’s press service said in a message that the parties spokes about the development of legislation on freedom of conscience and religious organizations. Ahmed Shaheed confirmed readiness for further development of systematic, open and constructive cooperation with Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s cooperation with the UN, its structures and institutions.

In May-June 2017, UN Secretary General António Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein visited the country, and President Mirziyoyev took part in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September.

The UN special rapporteur highly appreciated the new stage of reforms for the development of civil society in Uzbekistan, ensuring tolerance and religious freedom, protecting the rights of believers and preventing their discrimination.