Bulgarian president officially welcomed in Baku

2017-10-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

An official welcoming ceremony has today been held for Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was set up for the Bulgarian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva greeted President Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Bulgarian President.

The state anthems of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Rumen Radev, and members of the Bulgarian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents and first ladies posed for official photos.