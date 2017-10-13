Council of Europe must fulfill its obligations to Azerbaijan - MP

2017-10-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The documents relating to Azerbaijan that were adopted at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are biased and non-objective, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend.

The reports titled “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” and “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?” were adopted at PACE’s autumn session Oct. 11.

Gasimli noted that this is the result of activities of groups under the influence of anti-Azerbaijani forces, the Armenian lobby and Armenian diaspora.

He said the main reason for this decision is the desire to limit the activities of the Azerbaijani delegation, which constantly raises the issue of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, refugees and IDPs, the Khojaly genocide, as well as to exert pressure on the country under any pretext.

“Those who adopt such documents should understand that one cannot speak to Azerbaijan in the language of force and it is impossible to achieve anything exerting pressure on it. It is necessary to maintain mutually-beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan. They need to know that not only Azerbaijan committed itself to the Council of Europe, but also the Council of Europe assumed obligations towards Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is obliged to fulfill them,” the MP said.

“On the other hand, these forces should realize that the Azerbaijani people and state chose the democratic path of development themselves, without recommendations of any state or organization, and no one can force it swerve off this path.”