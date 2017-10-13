Turkey, Russia to start joint manufacture of S-400 system, Erdogan says

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Russia will start to jointly manufacture S-400 Triumph air defense systems, Turkish media outlets quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 13.

Erdogan noted that Turkey has the right to defend itself and no country in the world can tell it what to do.

Turkey’s president earlier said his country was negotiating terms of a loan for the purchase of the S-400 Triumph system with Russia.

Reportedly, Turkey will buy several S-400 Triumph systems for $2.5 billion.

Vladimir Putin had said Moscow was ready to sell Ankara the S-400 Triumph system, but the issue of localization of the production in Turkey would depend on the readiness of the country’s industry.

