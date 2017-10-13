AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2017-10-13 11:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 13.

The new edition includes articles about country’s ski resorts that are popular among CIS travelers, Honey Fair that brings together honey producers from all regions, prospects of citrus industry and first “IMAGINE” Euro Tolerance Festival etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.