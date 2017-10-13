Azercell CEO awarded gold medal (PHOTO)

2017-10-13 11:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom LLC, received next award for his effective management of one of the most leading companies in the country.

Company CEO was awarded a gold medal and diploma as “The best patriotic company CEO” by the European Publishing House. The award was presented to Mr. Mursaliyev by the director of European Publishing House, scientist at the İnstitute of Manuscripts, Karabakh war veteran, journalist and writer Shohrat Salimbayli. Mr. Salimbayli spoke about Azercell’s contributions to the development of communication sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the importance of successful projects conducted by the company. In his turn, Vahid Mursaliyev expressed his gratitude to Shohrat Salimbayli for the award. “Azercell set an objective to provide high quality services for its customers from the beginning of its operation. Throughout the 21 years of activity, we have always focused on customer satisfaction, and this quality has made us the leading mobile operator of communication market in Azerbaijan. All Azercell team serving 4,5 million subscribers countrywide has a share in this award”, Azercell CEO underlined.

It should be noted that European Publishing House also awarded the director of Azerbaijan National Museum of Arts, honored art worker, professor Chingiz Farzaliyev, scientist of Genetic Reserves Institute under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (NAS), Dr. in biology Govhar Rasizada, “Respublika” newspaper editor-in-chief, Dr. in philology, professor Teymur Ahmadov, head of Climate and Agroclimatalogy division named after H.A.Aliyev under NAS, doctor of philosophy in Geography, Khayyam Rahimov, director of Republican Seismic Survey Center under NAS and associate member of NAS Gurban Yetirmishli, dean of architecture and engineering faculty of Nakhchivan State University, Dr. in technical sciences Javanshir Zeynalov and other distinguished scientists and art workers.

Mr. Vursaliyev has taken up the position of Azercell CEO since 2015. He is a member of International Bar Association and PhD of International Ecoenergy Academy. He has been granted a number of awards as the company CEO by local and intrenational organizations, including “CEO of the Year” by “The Business Year” magazine, honorary academician of Global Communications Academy and other titles.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.