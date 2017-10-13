Registration for Caspian Energy Tourism Forum ongoing

2017-10-13 11:58 | www.trend.az | 0

“Registration of attendees for the forthcoming Caspian Energy Tourism Forum, which will be held on October 18 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, is in process”, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, registration for the forum will be open until October 17, the registration is available on:

http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/registration/item/123-caspian-energy-ict-forum-caspian-energy-transport-forum-20-09-2017

“Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov, as well as the heads of large air and tourism companies of the Caspian-Black Sea region countries will attend the forum”, Telman Aliyev said.

He also noted that this forum would be held due to the numerous requests of the member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Apart from this, big interest is expressed by heads of diplomatic missions and top managers of foreign companies, who also plan to attend the forum.

According to him, a seminar on the subject of “Changes in the Tax Code” will take place within the framework of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club in the second half of the day on October 18. Representative of the Educational Center “Barattson School of Business and Finance” Azer Gambarov will hold the seminar.

Telman Aliyev also reminded that main elections of the Caspian European Club management board members would be held within the framework of the Caspian Energy Tourism Forum. The results of the election will be announced on the same day at the traditional CEO Lunch Baku.

Caspian Energy Forum is held several times a year in the countries across the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, the EU states and is a platform for companies of the oil and non-oil sectors.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together over 5,000 member companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian European Club actively supports the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector, and provides information and organizational support to projects on development of small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups.