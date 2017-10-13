30 deals inked to promote ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand

2017-10-13 12:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

As a result of export missions as part of promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, Azerbaijani companies signed 30 agreements on export of local products, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said at a press conference in Baku Oct. 13.

“We are already exporting pomegranate juice and hazelnuts to Germany, chicken eggs to Afghanistan, fruit juices to Pakistan,” noted Mammadov.

He added that export of various products to Qatar and Kazakhstan is also being carried out.

Story still developing