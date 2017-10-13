Ilham Aliyev: Bulgaria is a very close partner and friendly country for Azerbaijan

2017-10-13 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Bulgaria is a very close partner and friendly country for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks during an expanded meeting with visiting President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, and the two countries’ delegations in Baku on October 13.

“Dear Mr. President. Dear guests! I want to greet you again in Azerbaijan. I am very glad that you have visited our country. We had a brief meeting at the UN General Assembly session in New York. Thank you for accepting the invitation to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. This is your first visit to our country. I am confident that the visit will be very successful,” said President Aliyev.

“Today we have already exchanged views on the development of our partnership. I am sure that the ideas we shared will lead to greater cooperation between our countries. We are satisfied with the level of cooperation in political and economic fields,” noted the head of state.

He expressed confidence that the two countries’ economic potential is more than the existing potential.

Along with having such good political relations, the two countries should pay attention to trade, investment and other areas, said Ilham Aliyev.

“As a result, our partnership will be further expanded and diversified,” he added.

President Aliyev went on to say that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan also actively cooperate within international organizations.

“Your visit once again shows that we are close friends and our cooperation will continue successfully,” said the president.

He welcomed the guests and wished them successful visit.