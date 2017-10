Azerbaijani exporters get back over 2M manats since early 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

About 2.18 million manats have been paid back to Azerbaijani exporters since early 2017 under the mechanism for returning a part of expenses in the export of non-oil products, said Rufat Mammadov, head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

“The volume of products exported under this mechanism amounted to $22.69 million,” he told a press conference in Baku Oct. 13.

