Turkish Armed Forces establishing control in Syria’s Idlib

2017-10-13 12:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Armed Forces that have earlier entered Syria’s Idlib are establishing control in the city, Turkish General Staff said in a message Oct. 13.

There are currently 500 Turkish soldiers in Idlib, reads the message.

Earlier, the Turkish General Staff announced about the start of intelligence operation in Idlib within creation of a de-escalation zone in the city.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stated that Ankara acts within Astana agreements and coordinates its actions in Idlib with Moscow. He added that Turkish Armed Forces would be stationed inside the de-escalation zone, while Russian forces will be along the zone’s outer perimeter.