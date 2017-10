Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be inaugurated in Baku

2017-10-13 12:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

An official ceremony for inauguration of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be held Oct. 30 in Baku, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku.