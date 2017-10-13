Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents to meet in Geneva

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan will be held in Geneva on October 16.

"Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16, 2017 to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Foreign Ministry reported Oct. 13.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

