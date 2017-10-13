Azer Turk Bank to become official partner of Baku Shopping Festival

2017-10-13 13:06 | www.trend.az | 2

The organization of shopping festivals in Baku is among the actions carried out upon the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Additional Tourism Development Measures in Azerbaijan.

Baku Shopping Festival planned to be held twice a year, this time will be organized from October 15 to November 15. Azer Turk Bank actively supports realization of significant national projects and will act as the official partner of the upcoming Baku Shopping Festival. In addition, Azer Turk Bank is one of the authorized banks of the Festival.

According to the rules of the Festival, citizens of Azerbaijan can get VAT refunds on purchases over 100 AZN in the head office, any branch or sub-branch of the bank. The refund can be made in cash on the day of purchase or on the payment card in national or foreign currency within 10 working days.

Azer Turk Bank offers its clients unique novelty to get loans up to 15 000 AZN with no insurance expenses. This offer gives the clients of the Bank an opportunity to make shopping at over 400 stores, taking advantages of price reductions, campaigns and Tax Free system, during Baku Shopping Festival held from October 15 to November 15.

The state owns 75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, operating in Azerbaijan for 22 years.