President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani gas will play its role in resolving Bulgaria's energy security issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Azerbaijani gas will play its role in resolving the issues of Bulgaria's energy security, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to Baku.

"Dear Mr. President, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen. Mr. President, I once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. I am very glad that by accepting my invitation you arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. This visit is of great importance, and I am confident that it will have excellent results," President Aliyev said.

Story still developing