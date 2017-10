Azerbaijan Railways reveals date of start of passenger transportation via BTK

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will start transporting passengers from 2018, Javid Gurbanov, head of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told reporters in Baku Oct. 13.

