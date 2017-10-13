Corporate securities market turnover surges in Azerbaijan

2017-10-13 15:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to almost 7.99 billion manats in January-September 2017, BSE said in a message.

According to the message, this figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions in the same period of 2016 by 2.2 times.

In January-September 2017, the volume of government securities market totaled 3.02 billion manats (7.9-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.26 billion manats (15.6-fold growth), and the derivatives market volume –3.7 billion manats (growth by 14.9 percent).

(1.7003 AZN = $1 on Oct. 13)