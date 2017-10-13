Azerbaijan Railways announces Baku-Ganja train fare (UPDATE)

The cost of travel using the Baku-Ganja high-speed trains will amount to $10-$14, according to preliminary estimates, that is, it will not exceed 20 Azerbaijani manats, head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov, told reporters in Baku.

He noted that it is planned to launch high-speed trains from Baku to Ganja in 2018.

“A plane flies to Ganja [from Baku] for 40-45 minutes. But if the time of journey to the airport, waiting for the flight, etc. are added in the end it makes 3.5-4 hours, and the cost of the ticket is 32 manats. When traveling on a bus, the journey takes 6-7 hours. Our trains will reach the destination in about 4 hours and they will be very comfortable,” Gurbanov said.

“We believe the optimal price is $10 to $14, or no more than 20 manats. Of course, market realities, customers’ wishes and other factors will be taken into account,” he added.