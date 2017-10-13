Azerbaijan to set up tea producers & exporters association (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An association of tea producers and exporters will be established in Azerbaijan, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said in a press conference in Baku Oct. 13.

“We are working on this and an association will be established soon,” he added.

“Moreover, we are working to establish associations of producers and exporters of date and tobacco.”

Sectoral associations are being established in Azerbaijan since 2016 to develop various spheres of economy and expand exports.

Associations of producers and exporters of wine, textile products, hazelnut, furniture, an association of beekeepers, and other associations of producers and exporters have been already established.