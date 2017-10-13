“Training School” project for people with communication disability successfully continues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The second stage of the “Training School” project organized in the country’s regions by Nar and “Uğur Akademiyası” (the Success Academy) started. This stage of the project which was launched in Goygol region is being conducted with participation of experienced specialists and a professional psychologist. The participants will attend trainings on smartphone repair, tailoring and hairdressing. This project, which is the first ever such an initiative held in the country’s regions, is supported by the local executive power authorities, as well as the regional center of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s problems.

The “Training School” is an initiative implemented by Nar for the purpose of ensuring the emancipation of people with disability into the society. Within the frames of the project, in the course of two weeks, more than 20 residents of Goygol region and surrounding communities will attend professional trainings in three different areas. Implementation of the “Training School” project in regions is planned to be continued on regular basis.

The first “Training School” was held in Baku and covered over 75 students. The main goal of the project, implemented on voluntary basis by the initiative of Nar, is to increase the level of knowledge and skills of persons with special needs and physical disabilities, contribute to their future careers and ensure their integration to the society by providing a moral support. Even after the trainings are over, the organizers stay in touch with the graduates of the “Training School” and help them in finding a job. Zaqatala was the first region to host the implementation of this project in regions.

It is more than 3 years now that Nar takes various steps aimed at ensuring integration of the citizens of Azerbaijan with physical disabilities into the society, within the frames of the operator’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. Setting a good example for the local business community, currently 11 people with disability are employed by Nar. Nar will continue to expand the implementation of social projects and support the similar initiatives in the future.

