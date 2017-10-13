Property of Azerbaijan Credit Bank up for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The property of Azerbaijan Credit Bank (Azerbaycan Kredit Banki) OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, has been put up for sale at an agreed price, according to an announcement published in the Azerbaijani newspaper “Khalq Qazeti” Oct. 13.

In particular, non-residential areas of 206 square meters in the Nasimi district and 525.63 square meters in the Sabail district, apartments of 75.2 square meters in the Sabunchu district, 30 square meters in the Narimanov district, 59.3 square meters in the Nizami district, a private house in Guba district has been put up for sale.

The bank’s armored Volkswagen car and other equipment (office furniture, PC, printer and telephone sets) have also been put up for sale.

On July 10, 2015, Azerbaijan’s Central Bank revoked the license of Azerbaijan Credit Bank OJSC. The decision came into force on July 16, 2015. In early August of the same year, the process of the bank’s liquidation started.