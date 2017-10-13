Iranian citizen detained in Baku over attempt to smuggle foreign currency

2017-10-13 16:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

An Iranian citizen tried to smuggle $95,000 from Baku, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee said in a message Oct. 13.

Though the man used the ‘green corridor’ which allows simplified transportation of goods and vehicles through the Azerbaijani border, he was asked to go through the customs again.

Due to suspicious behavior, he was detained before the Baku-Tehran flight departure. His suitcase contained undeclared $95,000.

Investigation has been launched into the case.