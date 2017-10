SOCAR’s methanol plant to be stopped for scheduled overhaul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The methanol plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will be stopped for scheduled overhaul in November, Elnur Mustafayev, head of SOCAR Methanol LLC, told reporters in Baku.

